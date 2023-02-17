UEW: Vice Chancellor Prof Mawutor Avoke celebrates GUSA 2022 Champions

Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof Mawutor Avoke has organized a victory party for UEW athletes and coaches who represented the university at the Ghana University Sports Association Games which was hosted at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology {KNUST) in November 2022.

The party was held at the Vice Chancellor’s Residence at North Campus, UEW on Thursday, February 16, 2023 around 4:00pm to appreciate the efforts of the athletes and coaches following their personified dominance at the GUSA Games KNUST 2022.

The coaches including the backroom staff of Team UEW led by the Director of Sports, Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong as the athletes were headed by Daniel Bonsu, UEW SRC Sports and Games Secretary. Despite the student contingent which was about 268, only about 170 attended the party at the Vice Chancellor’s Residence at the North Campus.

Besides, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Mawutor Avoke was joined by some UEW top officials to acknowledge the performance of the athletes as he charged the university to maintain top sport in the coming years as far as public tertiary sports is concerned.

Meanwhile, UEW emerged as the overall winner of the 27th edition of the GUSA Games hosted in KNUST as the Central Region-based public tertiary bagged 22 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 17 bronze medals to unsettle defending champions University of Cape Coast who are placed second.

They also had 19 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 14 bronze medals beating University of Ghana-Legon's 11 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 14 bronze medals.

The host KNUST settled for 12 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 13 bronze medals.