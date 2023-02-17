Akufo-Addo leaves for Germany and Ethiopia

President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for a three-day working visit to Germany and Ethiopia.

The president will be in Germany to participate in this year’s Munich Security Conference on the invitation of Ambassador Dr Christoph Heusgen - Secretary of the Munich Security Conference.

The president who left Ghana on Wednesday, February 16, 2023 is expected to be back in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Before returning to Ghana, the President will lead a Ghanaian delegation to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of States of the African Union taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.