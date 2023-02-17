Success of DDEP will build momentum for external debt restructuring programme – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has underscored the importance of the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), insisting that it will help government to meet its debt sustainability target.

Briefing Parliament on the programme on Thursday, February 16, the Finance Minister added that the success of the programme will also help to close the financing gap.

“The success of the DDEP will build momentum for the external debt restructuring programme, which has also commenced.

“The government recognizes the continued importance of the DDEP in closing the financing gap and enabling the government to meet the debt sustainability target of 55% of debt-to-GDP in present value terms by 2028,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

Already, government has officially asked bilateral creditors for a Debt Treatment initiative under the G-20 Common Framework.

After announcing the closure of the DDEP, Ken Ofori-Atta while in Parliament reiterated government’s appreciation to Ghanaians for their overwhelming participation in the programme.

He explained that another key objective of the programme is to alleviate the debt burden in a transparent, efficient, and expedited manner.

“When the government decided to implement the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, our aim was to alleviate the debt burden in a transparent, efficient, and expedited manner while minimising its impact on investors holding government bonds.

“With great relief and immense gratitude, the government is pleased to announce that as of February 14, 2023, approximately 85% of holders eligible to participate in the Invitation to Exchange tendered in the Exchange,” Ken Ofori-Atta noted.