DDEP: Don’t touch the small money of pensioners – Speaker Bagbin tells Ofori-Atta

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has taken the side of pensioners in the country to demand their exclusion from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum on Monday, February 6, commenced a picketing exercise at the Ministry of Finance to demand the Finance Minister exempt them from the programme.

On Thursday, February 16, when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta visited Parliament to provide a briefing on the programme, Speaker Alban Bagbin offered his view on the matter.

In his remarks, the Speaker of Parliament directed that Ken Ofori-Atta should leave pensioners alone and not touch their ‘small money’.

“…what I can tell you is that leave our pensioners alone. You can solve the problem without touching their small money,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

During his address to Parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta stressed that all pensioners who did not tender their bonds for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme have been exempted.

According to him, government has the interest of pensioners at heart and will honour coupon obligations on all maturing bonds.

“Mr. Speaker, Government remains committed to the well-being and dignity of our Senior Citizens and Pensioners.

“Indeed, it has personally caused me great distress as a number of them have picketed at the premises of the Ministry of Finance since Monday, 6th February 2023.

“As I have already indicated in my Press Release dated 14th February 2023, government will honour their coupon payments and maturing principals, like all Government bonds, in line with Government’s Fiscal commitments,” Ken Ofori-Atta indicated.