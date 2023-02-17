You’re responsible for any risk if you’ve exempted from DDEP – Majority Leader

The Majority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu has waded into the brouhaha surrounding the domestic debt exchange programme.

The Suame MP noted that exempted bondholders are responsible for their financial faith.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 16, Mr. Kyei Mensa Bonsu stressed that "If you elect not to be there [sign up], which is your choice, then you submit and subject yourself to the vagaries of the weather, which could be very, very difficult and traumatic."

Meanwhile, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister also noted that there may be possible risks in the financial market.

The minister explained that the fear of this hitting bondholders is the reason government has been keen on getting all investors to subscribe to the DDEP.

"As we advise people about the future in very tough economic times, it is our responsibility to make everyone aware of the risks that may occur from the market. And that is why we encouraged the people to trade in their bonds," Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta said.