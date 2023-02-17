The Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Evangelism Ministry Prophet Eric Asamoah have instructed the former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten to rescind his decision to contest the flagbearership race of the NPP and throw his weight behind Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Dr Bawumia will be voted as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party overwhelmingly.

"All that I want to say is very simple there is no way Alan Kyeremanten will lead the New Patriotic Party in 2024. This is what I saw in the realms and I know the supporters and sympathizers of Alan Kyeremanten will not agree with me," he stated.

Prophet Eric Asamoah stated that there will be a serious division between the supporters of Alan Kyeremanten and Dr. Bawumia if the contest between the two aspirants is allowed to go on.

"The supporters of Alan Kyeremanten will decide not to support Dr Bawumia as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party after the elections because they will feel like the leadership of the party imposed Dr Bawumia on them", he added.

However Prophet Eric Asamoah advised the supporters of both candidates to unite after the flagbearership race as any division will largely undermine the party's chances in the 2024 general elections as they aspire to break the 8.

"My advice to supporters Alan and Dr Bawumia is that they should all unite after their internal elections because without unity they will not have it easy in the 2024 General elections," he stated.