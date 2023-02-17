DDEP: Pensioners ceasefire as government finally meets their demands

Aggrieved members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have finally had what they wanted.

Following the finance minister’s assurance of a total exemption, the retirees say there will be no more picketing.

The senior citizens have been consistently picketing at the Finance Ministry and demanding that their bonds be totally exempted from the debt exchange program for two weeks.

However, after getting their demand granted, the convener Dr. Adu Anane Antwi told the meeting at the Parliament House, "I'm happy this is finally over and there will be nobody at the Ministry from tomorrow.”

Addressing the demands of the pensioners, Mr Ofori-Atta stated that government is committed to the well-being of the senior citizens and will honour the payment of their coupons and maturing principal.

The minister added that he has already held three separate meetings with the retirees and has explained to them that those who failed to subscribe to the DDEP are exempted, as they demand.

“I have met with them on three occasions, where I explained the terms of the new bonds. I subsequently wrote to their convener to let him know that all pensioners who did not participate in the bond offerings are exempt," he emphasised.