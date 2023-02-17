Bawku conflict: Akufo-Addo has not been honest, Bawumia’s silence is troubling - Kusaug Peoples Congress

The Kusaug Peoples Congress (KPC) says it is not happy how government iss handling the conflict in Bawku.

In a press release, the group has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo’s government of being dishonest in its dealings with the Bawku conflict.

According to the group, the silence of the Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is also very troubling.

Kusaug Peoples Congress believes the posture of the President and particularly his Vice has emboldened some persons led by the Nayiri and Chief of Nalerigu, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II to purportedly enskin a rival Chief for Bawku.

“Under the circumstances and with all the information we have gathered, we have come to the firm conclusion that the Government of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have not been honest brokers in handling the Bawku conflict, especially in enforcing the rule of law.

“Obviously, all the public pronouncements by the President and his ministers have all been that: mere pronouncements! Equally troubling is the silence of the Vice President on the Bawku crises,” parts of the release from the group signed by its president Rev. Prof. John Azumah said on Thursday.

The group adds that the people of Kusaug have had enough official pronouncements from government and demand that action is taken in enforcing the law, recognizing Naba Asigri Abugrago AzokaIIis as the Bawku Naba.

“The time for action by the Government in enforcing the law is long overdue and that time is NOW! We will not rest with yet another statement at the cost of more lives, destruction of property, and waste of tax-payers monies,” the release from KPC added.

Meanwhile, Kusaug Peoples Congress is urging all the sons and daughters of the Kusaug Traditional Area, both home and abroad to remain vigilant and ready to defend the sovereignty of the Kusaug State with all the means and avenues provided in the constitution of the land.

Read full statement below: