Call Pacific Oil’s CEO to order; he’s falsely tarnishing my hard-earned reputation – Ex-deputy CEO to security agencies

"If you can’t appreciate my efforts, please do not tarnish my reputation," was the humble plea of Alhaji Malik Ibrahim, former deputy CEO of Pacific Oil, to his senior brother, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari, the owner and CEO of the company.

According to him, his former boss and senior blood brother has levelled some allegations against him, including stealing from his company an amount of 200billion cedis.

The former deputy CEO, who is also a contractor, noted that he was employed by the Pacific Oil Company’s CEO to be in charge of the construction of the fuel company’s branches across three regions: Ashanti, Central and Greater Accra.

At a press conference on Thursday, February 16 held at Ashalaja Obeyeyie, Amasaman, a personal assistant, Mr. Ismail Musah, speaking on behalf of Alhaji Ibrahim Musah noted that in his time with the company, he helped build about 90 Pacific Oil stations.

"My main duty with Pacific Oil was solely construction work. I was tasked with the duty of looking for vacant lands, developing them, and transforming them into Pacific oil, which I gave back to Pacific.

"I built about ninety stations during my days with Pacific Oil, the Ashanti region, Central region and Greater Accra," he said.

But after the ex-deputy went as far as providing fuel lifting services to the company, using two fuel tankers of his own, which even hindered his efforts in operating his Obeyeyie and Achiaman fuel stations, the boss, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari, failed to pay him according to the agreements they had.

"I also provided fuel lifting services to Pacific Oil using my two fuel tankers; Alhaji Zakari owed me commission on every delivery, but to date, no effort has been made to pay me; additionally, Alhaji Zakari has locked all my two fuel tankers and, as a result, I can't operate the Achiaman and Obeyie fuel stations and refuses to give me a release letter, which letters would have entitled me to work with another fuel station dealer," he narrated.

On the score, the former deputy CEO said they parted ways in 2021 after he, earlier, "asked for my SSNIT contribution and payment from Pacific in 2020, to which he rather threatened to sack me if I ever made that request again."

Speaking about how they started working, he recounted, "In 2010, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari, who is the CEO and Owner of Pacific Petroleum and happens to be a brother, teamed up with me due to the success I have had over the years in running my own fuel stations at Achiaman and Obeyeyie.

"Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari had four fuel stations at Salt Pond, Ajemako, Oyibi, and Kasoa. So we established an agreement that stated that the profit generated by our joint operation would be shared. which I gave Alhaji Zakari two of my fuel stations situated at Achiaman and Obeyeyie on the Amasaman road. Hence the total number of fuel stations owned by Alhaji Zakari (Pacific Petroleum) increased from four to six."

The former deputy CEO continued, "I sold one of my fuel stations for 350,000 Ghana cedis, and the money I raised was used to beef up two additional fuel stations, at Doboro and Hobor."

He categorically stated that he has not stolen any money from Alhaji Zakari because he wasn’t in charge of revenue at the company. He said he only in charge of developing places for the business, but rather the business owner owes him over GHS16,308,700.00.

Despite the fact that some investigative agencies, like the police service, have acquitted him of the above allegations, his brother has "resurrected the case by handing me over to EOCO after exhausting all avenues to forcibly implicate me over crimes I have not in any way committed coupled with empty evidence of stealing his money."

These, he said, mean his brother Alhaji Zakari is just bent on running down his hard-earned reputation as an astute and very successful businessman.

“This is also a wake-up call and a plea to the state security authorities, especially the EOCO, to act and call Alhaji Zakari to order,” he said.

After exhausting all his efforts in getting his brother to smoke the peace pipe with him, Alhaji Malik Ibrahim appeals to the media to amplify his request in restoring, if not their brotherhood, the peace they enjoyed before so they can move on with their separate businesses.