Individual Bondholders demand payment on matured bonds; set to picket for 5 days straight

The Individual Bondholders Forum is unhappy Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been silent on the payment plan for matured bonds and coupons.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday night, Convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum, Lawyer Martin Kpebu expressed worry, calling on all bondholders to rise up and demand payment from government.

“We can’t allow these guys to continue to run us aground. Let’s live within our means. Today that they say pensioners have been exempted, since February 6, some of the bonds matured, they have not been paid and government hasn’t said a word.

“This week another batch of coupons has matured. There are three batches that have remained unpaid. Each time Ken Ofori-Atta talks he doesn’t address that. If he is not addressing payment dates we need to beware. We need to get up and fight otherwise just like what happened to some of the customers during the banking crisis, we won’t be paid,” Martin Kpebu said.

According to the Convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum, arrangements have been made for a demonstration at Independence Square on Monday, February 20.

The demonstration will last five days and end on Friday, February 24.

“All Individual Bondholders, next week come, let’s picket. We will just go to Independence Square and we will address ourselves. Two hours or three hours then we will be out. So all of you should come out,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu entreated all bondholders.

The protest will not only demand payment of matured bonds and coupons but ask government for exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme too.