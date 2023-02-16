Government posture towards Bawku crisis seems a lip service — Dr Simon Batamya Aseno

16.02.2023 LISTEN

Health Practioner, Dr. Simon Batamya Aseno has quizzed the willingness of the Nana Addo-led government in finding a lasting solution to the protracted chieftaincy conflict in Bawku.

In a release condemning the purported enskinment of a rival chief of Bawku by the Nayiri on February 15th, 2023, Dr. Aseno says the enskinment is a smack of criminality and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

He further alleged the possible complicity of the government in the conflict that has claimed several lives and destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana cedi.

"The actions, inactions, posturing, and appearances of the government seem to be lip service on the Bawku crisis. That makes the Government of Ghana appear complicit, and I have reason to suspect that the national security apparatus is either ill-equipped to carry out its mandate of intelligence gathering or it deliberately allowed the illegality to proceed as planned," he stated.

Dr Aseno also called on the government to as a matter of urgency ensure the perpetrators of the illegal enskinment are arrested and prosecuted.

"I call on the government of the Republic of Ghana, through his excellency the President, to absolve itself of complicity in this matter by taking the following steps in addition to its statement as issued by the Minister for Information. Ensure that all persons involved in the commission of the illegality are arrested and prosecuted accordingly. Prevent the entry or return of the purported chief into Bawku. Deprive the purported chief of the security and protection of the State so befitting of a substantive chief," the statement added.

Background

The Mamprusi faction in the protracted Bawku conflict was at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II on Wednesday for the enskinment of one Alhaji Seidu Abagre as the 'new Bawku Naba' despite the legally recognised and gazetted Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the legitimate ruler of the area.

This development has raised concerns about fueling the already existing conflict between the Kusasi and the Mamprusi ethnic groups in Bawku.

The government, through the Ministry of Information yesterday, released a statement condemning the enskinment and calling for the arrest of any person holding himself as a chief of Bawku either than Naba Abugrago.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” the government said in the press statement issued by the Ministry of Information.

The government in the statement also reiterated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

The security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

The coalition of six Kusaug MPs made up of Mahama Ayariga, Cletus Avoka, Abdulai Abanga, Albert Alazuuga, Laadi Ayi Ayamba and Lydia Akanvariba of the Bawku, Zebilla, Binduri, Garu, Pusiga and Tempane Constituencies in a joint statement also condemned the enskinment of a rival chief and described it as an attempt to aggravate the insecurity situation in Bawku.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is said to have been meeting Ministers of Defense, Interior, Local Government, and Information as well as security chiefs over the enskinment of the 'new Bawku Naba' in Nalerigu.

Tensions in Bawku and its surrounding areas are high as most people believe this new development will escalate the insecurity in their area in the coming days.