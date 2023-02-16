Our picketing is now over - Pensioner Bondholders Forum declare

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum will no longer protest in front of the Ministry of Finance.

This has been confirmed by Dr. Adu Anane Antwi who is Convener for the Forum after hearing from Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta that members have been exempted from government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

Speaking to Citi News, the Convener for the pensioners expressed appreciation to members of the Forum for fighting to secure the exemption.

“I didn’t understand why he was running away from mentioning the word exemption or exempted. Now he has mentioned it so we thank God.

“At least we have we have now gotten what we want so everything is over now. The picketing stops, that’s all.

“I want to thank members for rallying behind me and moving this process and now getting what I sought out to get for them and I thank the press for also supporting us with coverage,” Dr. Adu Anane Antwi shared.

The pensioner bondholders before today had picketed at the Finance Ministry for ten straight days.

Dr. Antwi in his interview further urged government to always consider the aged when coming up with policies.

“What we have done is to ensure that in future, going forward government policies, anytime government is making a policy it will consider that it doesn’t affect the elderly. Rather government should start bringing policies that will help the elderly as we have in some other countries,” Dr. Adu Anane Antwi stressed.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was in Parliament earlier today to brief the house on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

It was in Parliament that he confirmed that Pensioner Bondholders have been exempted from the programme.