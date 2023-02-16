British Council, Bluecrest University College officially launch Socreative Africa E-learning program

The British Council in partnership with Bluecrest University College has launched the Socreative E-learning Africa program last Friday at the British Council in Accra.

The e-learning program is a platform designed by the British Council and delivered by Bluecrest University College to train and equip young people on the frameworks required to enhance their skills and knowledge of the creative industry.

The Country Director of British Council Ghana, Mr Nii Doodo Dodoo in his remarks urged young people in the creative sector to develop an entrepreneurial mindset if they want to be successful at turning their talent into a business. This he said very critical looking at the current levels of youth unemployment in Ghana.

According to Mr Dodoo, the creative economy is a major driver for economic development and social impact both in Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK). It therefore provides livelihood opportunities for young people, but it will take strong entrepreneurship skills to exploit these opportunities.

“The entrepreneurial mindset combines curiosity, connecting information from various sources and creating value for others as well as persistence and learning from failure”, Mr Nii Doodo said. “We at the British Council are convinced that when entrepreneurship is blended with the talents found in the creative sector, the outcome is a potent solution for youth unemployment.”

He further added that the creative industry needed support and nurturing to create more opportunities and impact, which is why the British Council is investing in programmes like this. He is confident that this will attract even more investments into the industry.

The Country Director added that it is inspiring to see the growing passion among young people in Ghana to own and run their own businesses, and the British Council is resolved to support this movement through their work in Arts and Culture, Higher Education, TVET and Schools.

The Rector of BlueCrest University College, Dr Sujith Jayaprakash expressed his profound gratitude for the partnership with the British Council on the SoCreative Africa E-learning programme and advised participants to be persuasive, connect the dots and have virtual thinking if they wanted to be successful in life as entrepreneurs.

“A successful entrepreneur is one who is influential, practical and ready to connect the dots,” Dr Sujith said.

He also highlighted that so far 570 young entrepreneurs have registered for the free online initiative which will boost their knowledge in the creative economy in Ghana and advised all interested persons to sign on to complete the training.

The Creative Arts Consultant at the British Council, Mr Paul Akrofie in his submission said the online programme was to bring entrepreneurs together to share their common values and skills.

“This initiative started during the Covid-19 pandemic when most creatives were locked up and could not meet face to face, therefore, the E-learning programme was created to bring enterprises together for easy access and people to share their values and skills wherever they are globally,” he stated.

Participants at the launch included representatives from SG Bank Ghana, students, creative entrepreneurs and other dignitaries of the creative arts space in Ghana.