I will go to hell for campaigning for Akufo-Addo; he has disappointed me – Big Akwes

Veteran Kumawood actor, Akwesi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handling of the country's economy.

In a video trending on social media, Big Akwes creates the impression that he regrets campaigning for the President in the past general elections.

Speaking in the viral video, the Kumawood actor said he has accepted that he will go to hell as punishment for campaigning for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Me, once I die I’m going to hell. As soon as I die I’m going straight to hell. If there is heaven then I won’t be going to heaven.

“This is because I campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo. He has disappointed me so much,” Big Akwes said in the viral video.

But the actor failed to explain in plain language what the President has done to warrant his bitterness.