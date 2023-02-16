It’s never true politicians are behind Bawku conflict; NPP will never do that – Titus Glover

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has rubbished allegations that politicians are the ones fueling the conflicts in Bawku.

For several years, there hasn't been peace between the Kusasi and Mamprusi tribes in Bawku leading to the killing of several people.

On Wednesday, February 15, reports suggested that a new Bawku Naba has been enskinned to rival the duly gazetted Bawku Naba Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

While many have argued that the latest development is a threat to national security and will lead to more clashes, some people have also claimed that the conflicts in Bawku are unending because it is fueled by politicians.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Thursday, Titus Glover said such allegations have no basis.

According to him, his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will never do such a thing.

“Who can say or prove that a politician is behind this conflict? I want to know all the research data that has been done that politicians are behind this conflict. Our side, the NPP, we don’t do that,” Titus Glover said.

The former Tema East MP added, “What benefit will it benefit anybody because a Kusaase cannot go to Mamprugu to go and campaign, and a Mamprugu cannot go to a Kusaase area and campaign?”

Meanwhile, government has condemned developments in Nalerigu concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba.

The government insists that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the recognised Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

The government has warned that any person other than Naba Asigri Abugrago AzokaIIis who holds himself as Bawku Naba will be arrested by the security agencies and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” a press release from the Ministry of Information said on Wednesday.