DDEP: Pensioners who did not participate in the bond offering are exempted – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that pensioners are exempted from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The Minister on Thursday, February 16, visited parliament to brief the house on the DDE programme.

Commenting on the continuous protest by members of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum, the Finance Minister said he has been very disturbed.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, he has already written to the convener of the pensioners' bondholders forum that members who did not participate in the bond offering are exempted from the programme.

“Government remains committed to the wellbeing of our senior citizens. It has caused me great distress that a number of our pensioners have picketed at the premises of the Finance Ministry since Monday, February 6, 2023. I have already indicated in my press release dated 14th February 2023 that government will honour their coupons payments and maturing principles like all government bonds in line with government’s fiscal commitments.

“Mr. Speaker, in seeking to understand the concerns of our senior citizens, I have met with them on three occasions, the recent was yesterday 15th February 2023 where I explained the terms of the new bonds. Mr. Speaker, I subsequently wrote to their convener letting him know that all pensioners who did not participate in the bond offering are exempted,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament today.

Following the revelation, it is expected that the members of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum will now cease protesting at the Ministry of Finance.