Gabby Otchere-Darko hoping inflation drops further in Ghana after slowing to 53.6%

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, Gabby Otchere-Darko is happy that inflation in Ghana has slowed down.

According to the latest data, Ghana's consumer inflation slowed slightly to 53.6% year-on-year last month from 54.1% in the previous month.

The latest numbers released on Wednesday, February 15, is the first time in 19 months that inflation has slowed down.

In that close to two-year period, inflation in Ghana took an upward trend, resulting in hardships in the country after prices of commodities skyrocketed.

Reacting to the drop from 54.1% to 53.6%, Gabby Otchere-Darko says he is hoping inflation will further go down in the coming months.

“For the first time in 19 months, inflation has dropped in Ghana. We hope this marks the beginning of a downward trend in inflation in Ghana,” the NPP member who is often described as President Akufo-Addo’s cousin said on Twitter.

The government through the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana has again assured that necessary measures are being taken to bring inflation down to single digit.