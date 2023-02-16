C/R: Man battles for life after being butchered at Awutu Bereku

A man believed to be in his late 30s is currently battling for his life after some persons inflicted severe cutlass wounds on him and later dumped him by the roadside at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

It's unclear whether the victim is a thief or was robbed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, around 10:00am.

According to the report, the victim was pushed from a moving taxi to the roadside.

Speaking in an interview with Sompa News, some eyewitnesses said they found blood stains all over him.

Residents suspect the victim was butchered elsewhere and dumped on the roadside as he's unknown within the neighbourhood.

The victim has then been conveyed to the Awutu Bereku Health Centre whiles the case has been reported to the Bereku Police Station for investigation.