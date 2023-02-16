If you put your hand into my throat I can kill you — Nunoo Mensah on DDEP

Former chief of defence staff, Brigadier Nunoo Mensah who is part of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum says he is unhappy with the decision of the government to include pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The pensioner bondholders have been picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand total exemption from the programme.

In an interview with Sompa TV/FM monitored by this portal, Brigadier Nunoo Mensah blamed the government for dipping hands into pensioners' money.

He said they will defend what is rightfully theirs.

“There’s something we call self-defense. If you put your hand in my throat and I have to defend myself I can also kill you when you put pressure that far. There are young women and men on the streets without jobs, and one day they will rush unless you wake up and do the right thing, and we can do it, we just need to sit up, put together people with brains to sit down and tasked them,” he retorted.

He said he’s not happy with the way the government is handling the DDEP.

“There are about at least 25 to 30 people that I give money to every day, when the government is digging its hands into my money, the government in effect is killing those people because they are hungry," he angrily said.