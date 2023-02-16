[VIDEO] Watch as K.T Hammond sparks humour during media interview by Kwabena Donkor

It has just been revealed that the Trade and Industry Minister-designate, Kobina Tahir Hammond, is not only controversial but humorous as well.

The Adanse Asokwa MP has recently sparked humour at the Parliament House in Accra.

Captured in an excerpt of a video by the Accra-based JoyNews, Mr. K.T. Hammond is seen walking from behind to cover the face of former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, who was granting an interview to the media.

Though distracted by the act, the Pru East MP laughed after turning to see his colleague, which cooled down his high temper at the moment.

Before he could get to Dr. Kwabena Donkor, the Korle Klottey MP, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, who was then walking alongside him, is heard saying: "Oww... what is he doing?" amid laughter.

The former power minister was lamenting to the media the poor state of the central corridor roads and calling for them to be fixed immediately.

“I appeal to Highways Authority. I appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and I am bringing in even the Ministry of National Security because the road has security implications,” he said.

Kindly watch the video below:

