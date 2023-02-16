Parents urged to encourage wards to pursue careers in cybersecurity and related STEM

Mr Richard Azure, an IT Expert and Lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University has impressed upon parents to encourage their wards to pursue careers in Cybersecurity and related Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines to develop a cybersecurity workforce among the youth in Ghana and Africa.

He stressed that if students are empowered with skills in cybercrimes not would it only help them find jobs in the telecommunication and banking sectors but would also support them fight the vulnerable situations they often faced from cyber fraud.

Mr Azure made the call at the maiden edition of the 2023 National Cyber Champions Competition (NCCC) organized by CyberGhana, a non-profit Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Cybersecurity consulting organization in Ghana at the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS) in Upper East Region on Wednesday.

The NCCC is a hands-on and project-based STEM and Cyber program that motivates students to learn advanced concepts while schooling at the High School level in a competitive environment.

It formed part of CyberGhana commitment to promoting cybersecurity engineering education and helping build Ghana’s pool of diverse talent in cybersecurity from the High School level

Mr Azure, who was the Chief Judge of the contest said he was impressed with the skills of ethical hacking exhibited by the contestants and lauded CyberGhana for the initiative.

He added that the initiative to a large extent would help reduce cyber fraud among the youth once they were equipped and encouraged students to consider Cyber security as a career opportunity to better their lives.

BOGISS in the Upper Region emerged zone four winners of the National Champions Competition (NCCC) aimed at raising awareness of cybersecurity best practices for students to stay safe online.

The Instructor of CyberGhana, Mr Kwadwo Agyei Baffour, explained that the competition is geared towards inspiring Secondary School students to pursue careers in cybersecurity and related Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines to develop a cybersecurity workforce among the youth in Ghana and Africa.

They defeated Dabokpa Technical Institute from the Northern Region after a fierce two hour practical contest on ethical hacking and a ten-minute presentation to stick their position as Zone four winners with 82.4 % score as against their contenders’ 68.9%.

Mr Baffour explained that the contestants first attended a free 3-day boot camp training to equip them with the requisite skills and proper guidance, adding that individuals who exhibit unique skills are enrolled in CyberGhana ongoing magnet program which is free.

He said the program introduces advanced security skills to students while schooling in high schools and universities.

Mr Agunga-Dongo Frederick Ayine, Representative, Bolgatanga Municipal Education Directorate, said its doors were opened to partnering with CyberGhana in all of its programs to unearth talents in Cyber and STEM education.

Master Mohammed Ibrahim Maltiti, a contestant, said the competition made him to develop an interest in cybersecurity, hinting he would pursue a career in the field.

“I have learnt a lot from CyberGhana and from that, I have considered pursuing a career on Cybersecurity at the University. This competition has opened my eyes to a lot of things especially how vulnerable we are on the internet and it is worth pursuing a career on it,” he said.

Ms Tibire Mercy, Assistant Head of Domestic, BOGISS , thanked CyberGhana for its relentless effort in helping to build a pool of diverse talents in cybersecurity in the country and beyond.

She added that the school was ready to embrace and support Cyber and STEM education and other programs that would challenge students to explore and urged students to join the cyber club in the school.

The final championship contest would be held in Accra in April 2023 among eight schools.

Students Of The Competition Schools Demonstrating Their Skills At The Competition