Assemblyman embarks on GHS800,000 ultra-modern toilet facilities for residents

The Assemblyman for Sawaba Adenyaase Electoral Area in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Hon. Samuel Kolebil Duabuuri is embarking on an ultra-modern toilet facility at the cost of GHS800,000 for the residents within his electoral area and beyond.

The 24-seater ultra-modern toilet project comes with four (4) bathroom facilities solely funded by the Assemblyman who also doubles as a businessman.

Speaking to journalists at the project site on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Hon Duabuuri said the gesture forms part of fulfilling his promises to the residents within the Electoral Area.

He said when he was contesting for the District Assemblies elections, he promised to construct an ultra-modern biodigester toilet facility for them when elected.

He said he finds it appropriate to fulfil his promise to the people after electing him.

According to him, he would use six months to complete the project and hand it over to the residents for use.

Hon Duabuuri told journalists he wants to prioritize the project to create jobs for the youth and also discourage open defecation in the electoral area.

Mr Eugene Kobina Acquah Engineer of the Global Biogas Concept that is undertaking the project commended the Assemblyman for the initiative.

He said as professionals who are managing the facility, they are not focusing attention on the biodigester system alone. He said they will ensure that a double chamber incinerator is built to support the bio-digester filtering system to sustain the project for many years.

The former Assemblyman for the area, Hon Fuseini Nasamu expressed his readiness to support Hon Samuel Kolebil Duabuuri to ensure that the project is completed and handed over to the people.

"The project is very laudable, and l think that Hon Duabuuri deserves commendation," Mr. Fuseini stated.