Corruption is fighting back Ablakwa – Sulemana Braimah on allegations against MP

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has waded into allegations levelled against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

In a letter addressed to the office of the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), a group known as Movement for Justice Ghana claimed Mr. Ablakwa has evaded taxes to the tune of GHc96,076.16.

The letter, which bears the GRA's receipt stamp, also claims that the outspoken legislator is the owner of two unregistered companies.

“I would like to bring to your attention that Savvi Solutions, a business of which Mr. Ablakwa was a Managing Director, according to the website of Parliament, was never registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority and has not filed any returns or paid taxes during its period of operation. I request that you confirm the accuracy of this information and take appropriate action.

“Furthermore, I would like to bring to your attention that Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd, a company solely owned by Mr. Ablakwa, incorporated in September 2021, is not registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority and has not paid taxes since its incorporation. I request that you confirm this information and assess the company immediately.

“I would also like to inform you that Mr. Ablakwa paid GHc500,000.00 in cash as consideration for his shares in the company, and I strongly urge you to investigate the source of this money and any taxes that may or may not have been paid in respect of it,” signed by the group’s convener, Mr. Kwaku Takyi Adomako and a member, Paa Kwasi Nimfah-Davis.

It continued, “In light of the above, I would also like to bring to your attention that Mr. Ablakwa has a tax liability of GHc96,076.16 that the Ghana Revenue Authority has failed or neglected to collect. I kindly request that you take the necessary steps to request Mr. Ablakwa to pay his tax liability immediately.”

These, according to Mr. Braimah, are mere allegations which have been created to distract the MP from fighting against corruption in the Akufo-Addo's government.

In a tweet spotted by this portal, Mr. Braimah on Thursday, February 16, said, “Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been fighting corruption. Now corruption is fighting him back. We are being told he has an unregistered Farm. Well, let me run to register my plantain farm before I am accused of operating an unregistered farm.”