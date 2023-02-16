DDEP: Disregard NDC; government will honour its obligations – Richard Ahiagbah to exempted bondholders

Richard Ahiagba, National Communications Director of the NPP

National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah has reiterated government’s assurance to bondholders who exempted themselves from the domestic debt exchange programme.

He averred that government will honour its obligations to them, including paying matured coupons as promised by Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister.

The ruling party’s spokesperson in a tweet sighted by Modernghana News on Thursday, February 16, urged Ghanaians to support government and ignore the opposition NDC's mischief.

He claimed the NDC are playing games with the emotions of the picketing retirees.

“The government will honour its obligations to bondholders who exempted themselves from the DDEP.

“Let's support the government and disregard the NDC, who have chosen to play games with the emotions of retirees. NDC lack solutions,” Mr. Ahiagba wrote.

In a statement dated February 14, the government assured bondholders who decided to opt out of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) that their coupon payments and maturing principal will be paid.

"The Government would like to reassure all individual bondholders who elected not to participate that your coupon payments and maturing principal, like all government bonds, will be honoured in line with government fiscal commitments," read a portion of the statement.

The statement stressed, "We would like to stress that all individual bondholders, especially our Senior Citizens, should rest assured that their coupon payments and maturing principals, like all Government bonds, will be honoured in line with Government's Fiscal commitments."

Meanwhile, after months of hullabaloo, government has finally secured more than 80 percent of the subscription for the programme, which ended on Friday, February 10.

"The DDEP is being done to help protect the economy and enhance our capacity to service our public debts effectively. The alternative of not executing the DDEP would have brought grave disorder to the servicing of our national debt and exacerbated the current economic crisis," it stated.

It continues, "The Government is, therefore, grateful for the overwhelming participation of all bondholders. Your support and contributions have gotten your country much closer to securing the IMF programme."

The Ministry of Finance also took note of "all additional input made by various stakeholders during the DDEP engagement to further streamline Government's expenditures" and "assured Ghanaians of our full commitment to addressing these issues."