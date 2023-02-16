Public urged to take advantage of NHIS new innovations

The New Juaben north and south Municipal Director for the National Health Insurance Authority, Mr. Michael Oteng Adu has admonished the public to take advantage of the new innovations that NHIS has introduced to help them access healthcare services on time.

According to Mr. Oteng Adu, most people sit down at the last minute when their conditions get worse before they look for their cards.

Speaking at a free NHIS registration exercise organised by a philanthropist in Koforidua, Yaa Ansaa Safori, as a symbol of love to the aged and vulnerable on Valentine day, Mr. Oteng Adu added that, his outfit has introduced an instant activation of the renewed card using the mobile registration exercise system to reduce the pressures at their centers.

He added, "Therefore, people should not take chances and give excuses thank to make their cards always active".

The Philanthropist, madam Yaa Ansaa Safori, also a mother of three said her motivation was to show genuine love to Koforidua people as she does yearly during the season as she targeted 800 people.

She added that she becomes emotional when she hears that someone cannot access health care because they are not enrolled onto the NHIS.

She again appealed to people with enough resources to also help to register more.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries also commended Madam Yaa Ansaa for the gesture and wished her well in her endeavours.