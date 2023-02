IC Quaye removed from Hajj Board

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reconstituted the Hajj Board.

Shaik IC Quaye is missing in the list.

The new composition is as follows:

HAJJ BOARD

1. Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda- Chairman

2. Habib Iddrisu – Member

3. Hajia Safia Mohammed – Member

4. Chief Saddique Jimala III – Member

5. Sheikh Amin Bonsu – Member

6. Alhaji Inusah Amadau – Member

7. Osumanu Yunusah - Member

8. Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed – Member

9. Seidu Zakaria – Member

10. Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomda – Member

11. Alhaji Musah Akambonga – Member

12. Hajia Azara Haroun – Member



Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, new board chairman

HAJJ BOARD SECRETARIAT

13.Alhaji Farouk Hamza – Executive Secretary

14. Ibrahim Adjei – Member

15. Ahmed Abu – Member

16. Ahmed Tijani – Member