Ken Ofori-Atta face Parliament to provide briefing on Domestic Debt Exchange Programme today

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is set to visit Parliament today to provide a briefing on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The Minister was scheduled to go before Parliament on Wednesday, February 15, but was absent throughout the day.

This did not please members of the Minority in Parliament who described the Minister’s failure to appear before the house as gross disrespect for Parliament.

Today, a post on the Facebook page of the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that Ken Ofori-Atta will today honour the Parliamentary invitation.

In his post, the MP said “Later this morning, Ghana’s beleaguered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will appear in Parliament for a full briefing and debate of his Draconian Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDDEP) following my urgent application to the Right Honourable Speaker last week.”

Despite the strong opposition the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme faced, the Finance Ministry has confirmed that it has already achieved over 80% participation.

Meanwhile, Pensioner Bondholders have been protesting for over a week demanding that government announce their exclusion from the programme.