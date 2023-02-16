There must be some changes – Sophia Akuffo backs calls for ministerial reshuffle

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has backed calls for President Akufo-Addo to make changes in his government.

Mrs. Akuffo remarked that there is a need for fresh minds to come in and occupy some of the underperforming ministries.

Speaking with Raymond Acquah on JoyNews’ Upfront, which aired on Wednesday, February 15, she noted that some ministers need to be moved to other ministries to speed up the country’s efforts for economic recovery.

"I think there are many areas where there hasn't been much to show for it, and therefore somebody else should be asked to try it. There are also some ministries that have to go back to their former partners," she said.

Speaking on the nation’s economy, the former Chief Justice described the turn of events as disappointing, indicating that he has nothing against the Finance Minister.

She noted that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has made several promises but has shown little faith in fulfilling them.

"It has been very disappointing how the economy has turned out. Whether it was Ken Ofori-Atta or somebody else, I would still feel the same. It is not personal.

"The gap between the promises and achievements of the Finance Minister is wide. All I know is that he said he was going to protect the national coffers, but now they are empty," the former Chief Justice said.