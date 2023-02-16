Covid-19 audit: I’m happy Auditor General has disregarded Attorney General’s ‘wrong’ advice – James Avedzi

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi has lauded the Auditor General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for not allowing himself to be cowed by the Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame.

There have been controversies in the aftermath of the recent audit report on the government’s expenditure of COVID-19 after the Attorney General, in a letter, described it as premature and ordered for it to be unpublished.

However, days have passed, but the report is still on the Auditor General’s website, which, according to Mr. Avedzi, is a bold decision.

The PAC chairman noted that the advice by the Attorney General is wrong, explaining that it is seeking to delay the publication of the Attorney General’s findings.

“I am happy that the Auditor General has disregarded the advice of the Attorney General. This advice is wrong advice.

“In the past, we used to have Auditor General reports in arrears of more than 6 years. Sometimes the officials involved might have retired or died,” he noted.

According to Mr. Klutse, “Why are we deciding to read the constitution and leave the Act meanwhile the Act passed by Parliament is to give effect to the provisions of the constitution.”