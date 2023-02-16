COVID-19 Audit report: A-G went contrary to the constitution – Deputy Attorney General insists

The Office of the Attorney General has insisted that the Auditor General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, erred in his recent COVID-19 audit report.

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has maintained that the A-G went contrary to the constitutional provisions to "prematurely" publish the Covid-19 reports.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express, he reiterated that Parliament must, at all times, debate the report before publication.

"If you look at the letter we wrote, it is to the effect that if you look at the constitutional provision as against what the Auditor General did, it is unconstitutional," he stated.

According to Mr. Tuah-Yeboah, while the Auditor General is not bound to take their advice, it is constitutionally discriminatory to publish it without parliamentary debate.

"The Attorney General doesn't have the power to direct or control the Auditor General, so if any publication has been made, what we can do is to advise. We all know the advice is not binding.

"If the advice is to be heeded, the Auditor General should pull down all publications of his [the Auditor General's] reports," Deputy AG clarifies.

According to him, "If you take only the Audit Service Act, you may be tempted to believe on the face of it that the Auditor General can publish his report after submitting it to Parliament."

He, however, explained, "But if you read Article 186/7 of the Constitution vis-à-vis the Audit Service Act, rationally you will come to the conclusion that the publishing of the report before Parliament acts on it will amount to prejudice."

"If the constitution wanted the general public to debate the findings of the Auditor General before their representatives could have a bite, it could have done so expressly," he added.