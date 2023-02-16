Anglogold Ashanti makes another donation to KNUST-Obuasi Campus

Anglogold Ashanti has once again made a cash donation towards infrastructural development and expansion of facilities at the Knust-Obuasi campus.

The company on Wednesday, 15th February 2023 presented a cheque for an amount of GHc 1,000,000.00 to the school.

AGAG, Obuasi Mine since the establishment of the school in 2019 has so far donated an amount of GH 1, 850, 000 to improve the facilities in the school.

The KNUST-Obuasi campus was established in 2019 but officially launched by President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in July 2020. It was borne out of a partnership between the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Anglogold Ashanti and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, who presented the cheque on behalf of the company said the gesture was part of the company’s 10-year- Socio-Economic Development plan, which seeks to contributeto the socio-economic development of host communities.

He said the support would help contribute to the infrastructural development of the campus and enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Asubonteng said AngloGold Ashanti was excited to have contributed to the success of the school and believed that as the students' population increases from the initial 300 students to over 2000, it means the school is on course to contribute to the diversification of the Obuasi economy.

Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, received the cheque on behalf of the school.

The University Relations Officer of KNUST Dr. Norris Bekoe who spoke to the media after the donation said the gesture from AGAG will go a long way to improve the existing infrastructure of the school.

He said the increasing enrolment would require substantial investments in infrastructure, hence the need for all stakeholders to support and equip the university to provide quality tertiary education to the youth.

Dr. Bekoe further hailed the partnership between KNUST and Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine and said the company has been actively part of the journey about 3 years ago with the first batch expected to graduate in the next graduating year.