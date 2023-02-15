Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame named 2022 Best Minister

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has been recognised for his work for the state.

He has been named the 2022 Best Performing Minister in Ghana by FAKS Investigative Services.

The award was presented to Godfred Yeboah Dame at his office on Wednesday, February 15.

According to Fred Yaw Sarpong, the leader of FAKS, his outfit arrived at the decision to select the Attorney General and Minister for Justice for the award after conducting a survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Reginal Ministers.

The survey conducted last year was based on opinions from the public, assessments from the ministries and agencies, as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs).

The leader of FAKS Investigative Services, Fred Yaw Sarpong further indicated that the award is to “encourage him [Godfred Yeboah Dame] to continue to do what he did last year and more in his service to the country.”

After receiving the award, the Attorney General noted that he is honoured especially after he was named by FAKS as one of three Best Performing Ministers the previous year.

He noted that the recognition will motivate him to work harder for the state through the discharge of his duties as Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“It’s quite surprising because last year I received a similar award. For you to be considered consistently as one of the best among your peers it’s refreshing.

“This will spur me on to do more as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. The AG cannot be afraid of the people and if we receive this award it’s a boost for me,” Godfred Yeboah Dame said.

In the short comments he passed, the Minister took time to acknowledge and express his gratitude to the staff that executes various roles for his office across the country.

He stressed that they deserve commendation for contributing enormously to the success of the office.