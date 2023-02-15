There is no reason for you to continue protesting at Finance Ministry – Ofori-Atta to Pensioner Bondholders

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, February 15, addressed the members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum picketing in front of his Ministry.

This is the second time the Finance Minister has addressed the group since the pensioners started protesting against the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) last Monday.

Speaking to the Pensioner Bondholders, Ken Ofori-Atta argued that he does not see why they will want to continue protesting.

According to him, government has given its word in writing and won’t go back to forcefully included the bonds of the Pensioner Bondholders in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

“Really, there is no reason for us to be sitting here because that assurance has been given on paper,” Ken Ofori-Atta indicated.

He continued, “I want to know what it is that you are afraid of or that you think will not happen. My issue is that now you have very little of the old bonds existing.

“This means that, in the event of a crisis, your ability to trade your papers is diminished. But that is the choice you made.”

Since starting the protest, the Pensioner Bondholders have demanded that they want government to come out to say bonds of the pensioners are excluded from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

While government has not done that, it has always maintained that anyone that does not sign onto the programme has no cause to worry because it will honour its obligations.