Group petition GRA, Registrar of Companies to investigate Ablakwa over alleged unregistered company, unpaid taxes

A governance accountability group, The Movement For Justice Ghana has petitioned the Registrar of Companies and the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over an alleged unregistered company and unpaid taxes.

In details sighted by this portal, the group, among others, is requesting the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to provide information on the tax returns made by Mr Ablakwa on his solely owned company, Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd. The group claims the company owned exclusively by Mr Ablakwa is neither registered with the GRA nor paid any taxes since its incorporation in 2021.

The group also wants the Authority to investigate Mr Ablakwa over the source of some GHc500,000 he allegedly paid in cash as consideration for his shares in the Company (Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Limited) when he incorporated the Company, as well as any taxes that he paid on the transaction.

It has also raised a query concerning another company in which Mr Ablakwah is interested, Savvi Solutions. According to the letters filed, the Company, owned by Mr Ablakwah and his wife, Nuhela Seidu, have defaulted in paying taxes.

All attempts by this portal to contact Mr Ablakwa for his reaction on the matter proved futile. However, a close source to the Member of Parliament has confirmed the MP was made aware of the group's intent sometime last week.

