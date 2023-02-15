Attempt to enskin a rival chief for Bawku unacceptable, null and void – 6 Kusaug MPs fume

Zebilla MP, Cletus Avoka

Some six Members of Parliament (MPs) in Kusaug area have issued a press release to condemn the attempts to enskin a new Bawku Naba besides the gazetted, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

Information gathered today indicates that there has been a purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba in Nalerigu today, February 15.

In the joint press release from the six MPs led by Zebilla MP Cletus Avoka, it has accused the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II of being behind the attempt to enskin a rival chief for Bawku.

According to the MPs, the purported enskinment “is unacceptable and should not come from a person of his stature.”

The release from the MPs adds that such purported enskinment is null and void and will not be recognized by any institution under the 1992 Constitution.

While the Members of Parliament in the various constituencies in Bawku urge the Government of Ghana to take every step to ensure the maintenance of peace and security and hold perpetrators of this criminal act accountable, they are also calling on the people of the Kusaug Traditional Area and its environs to remain calm and assure them that the unlawful conduct will not stand.

“We are watching closely the level of political will of the Government of President Nana Akufo Addo and Vice President Alhaji Mamudu Bawumia in respecting the Constitution of Ghana and the right of the Kusasi people to rule over their own land,” part of the release from the MPs said on Wednesday.

The Members of Parliament include Bawku Central MP; Hon Mahama Ayariga, MP for Zebilla; Hon Cletus Apul Avoka, MP for Binduri; Hon Abanga Abdulai, MP for Pusiga; Hon Hajia Laadi Ayu Ayamba, MP for Timpane; Hon Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba and MP for Garu, Hon Albert Akuka Alalzuuga.

Meanwhile, in a press release from government, it has reiterated that the Zugrana, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II remains the recognised Bawku Naba and President of the Kusaug Traditional Council.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” part of a press release from the Information Ministry signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

Government has warned that anyone who holds himself as Bawku Naba other than Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II will be arrested and prosecuted.