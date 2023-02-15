I used my pension to buy bonds but even If I don't have can't a person take a stand and help others? – Sophia Akuffo quiz critics

15.02.2023 LISTEN

The immediate past Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo, has clarified his decision to join the picketing pensioners at the Ministry of Finance.

The former CJ joined the group as they demanded to be totally exempted from the domestic debt exchange program.

Her action was criticised by some members of the ruling party, notably Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Gabby, in a series of tweets, berated Mrs. Akuffo, indicating that the former Chief Justice is bigger than that.

According to Gabby, Mrs. Akuffo only displayed an emotional outburst — ignorant of the issue at hand.

“For a former CJ to take up a noble cause such as she did but at such late hour when all was done and for all that publicity, she owed it to herself and her social standing to have understood the issues far better than what she exhibited last Friday. She is bigger than that.

“Why picket over something you don't like (the improved offer) when you have the right not to sign up? Sorry, but I struggle to get her emotional outburst over exemption! I hope she won't volunteer to picket tomorrow and on the same issues when the time to sign up has expired,” Gabby said in the lengthy tweets.

But addressing this on Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront on Wednesday, February 15, Mrs Sophia Akuffo said she can choose to stand in and offer help to whoever she deems fit.

According to her, she used part of her pension money to purchase a bond.

“I do have some government bonds that I used my pension money to purchase but if I didn't, can't a person take a stand and help others? I have decided that after this I am going to find a cause and align with it,” she told Raymond Acquah, the host.