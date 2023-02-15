Arrest, prosecute anyone who illegally holds himself as Bawku Naba – Gov’t directs security agencies

The government has condemned the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba in Nalerigu today, Wednesday, February 15.

In a press release from the Ministry of Information, government says it condemns the purported enskinment, insisting that it is not only illegal but poses a national security threat.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” part of a press release from the Information Ministry signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

Meanwhile, government has reiterated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the recognised Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

Government has warned that any person other than Naba Asigri Abugrago AzokaIIis who holds himself as Bawku Naba will be arrested by the security agencies and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” the press release from the Ministry of Information said on Wednesday.