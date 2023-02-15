Beware of fraudsters – GES alert parents after releasing SHS placement

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly alerted parents, guardians and students to be cautious of fraudsters during the school placement period.

School placement for 2022 BECE candidates has been released today, Wednesday, February 15.

At a press conference, the GES told parents not to pay money to any person who may want to help secure better placement for their wards.

People who may encounter such persons are encouraged by the GES to report them to the police or to its nearest office.

“We strongly caution parents and guardians to be on the alert for unscrupulous individuals who may approach them to pay any amount of money for their wards’ Placement. Such persons are to be immediately reported to the Police or GES,” read in a portion of GES’ press statement.

According to Dr. Eric Nkansah the Director General of the GES, first-year students are expected to report to school on February 20 for their admission processes to begin.

However, students who may have not been given placement through the computerized method are required to utilize the self-placement option.

The statement said, “If candidates are not matched with any of their choices from the automatic placement system, they will be redirected to the Self-Placement Portal."