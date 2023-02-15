V/R: Klikor outdoors new warlord

Chiefs and people of Klikor Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region have out-doored their new “Awadada” (Warlord), Torgbi Afadi III after decades without one.

This was at a colourful durbar held at Klikor-Ablorme on Monday.

The occasion also saw the outdooring of Torgbi Akpalu Agbali II as “Dekornufia” (Traditional Chief) of the area.

Torgbiga Addo VIII, Paramount Chief of the Klikor Traditional Area, speaking at the ceremony, reiterated the importance Chieftaincy as an institution, saying it was a repository of the nation’s customs and traditions and as such must be held in high esteem and accorded the needed respect and reverence it deserves.

He said the days of physical battles were over and that “we are in an era where innovation and intellectual battles are waged against poverty and ignorance, which will lead to the socio-economic empowerment of our people.”

Torgbiga Addo, therefore, charged the new “Awadada” to use his intellectual know-how and skills to champion the cause of the people of the area.

He pledged his support to the new Awadada at all times and called on all indigenes of the area to do the same to enable him deliver on the mandate successfully.

Torgbiga Addo further appealed to his subjects to put away any differences behind them and to forge ahead in unity for the forward march of the traditional area.

The newly outdoored Awadada, Torgbi Afadi swore his oath of allegiance to the Paramount Chief and other divisional Chiefs and pledged his readiness to the cause of the people of the area.

He said as the warlord of the traditional area, he would always ensure the safety and security of the people and assured of working hand-hand with everyone, including the Youth, Elders and the Paramount Chief, to ensure the peace and stability of the traditional area.

Awadada Afadi further entreated the youth of the area to rally behind him as he remained steadfast in his role without fear or favour towards the transformation and development of the Klikor Traditional Area.

Torgbi Dr. Korkudjaah- Boafo Tamakloe II, a divisional Chief of Klikor and Chief of Kpordoave, who is also the Protocol officer of the Traditional Council, also underscored the importance of the Chieftaincy Institution, which he observed played a pivotal role in shaping national discourse and development.

He called for unity, fellow-feeling and togetherness among all indigenes of Klikor saying “in unity lies strength.”

Torgbi Tamakloe urged the people to place all hands-on deck for the “socio-economic development train” to flourish and assured of working with all to ensure that the area realised its developmental goals.

Traditional oaths were exchanged among key parties, administered by Awadada Alagbo Gatsu of Afife.

The ceremony was characterised by the rich display of Ewe culture and tradition amid traditional drumming and dancing.

GNA