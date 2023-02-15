There’s no justification for your continuous picketing – Ofori-Atta to pensioner bondholders

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta still disagrees with the motive behind the picketing by the pensioner bondholders forum.

The retirees have, since Monday, February 6, been picketing at the Ministry of Finance, demanding a total exemption from the domestic debt exchange programme.

But according to the minister, their move in the past eight days has no justification.

Addressing them on Wednesday, February 15, Mr. Ofori-Atta noted that his organisation has, since the beginning of the programme indicated that it is involuntary, and as such, any person who doesn’t support it is free to opt out.

"Really, there is no reason for us to be sitting here because that assurance has been given on paper. I want to know what it is that you are afraid of or that you think will not happen.

“My issue is that now you have very little of the old bonds existing. This means that, in the event of a crisis, your ability to trade your papers is diminished. But that is the choice you made," Mr. Ofori-Atta told the pensioners.

The convener of the group, Dr. Adu Annane Antwi has maintained that his outfit needs an issuer exemption and not a voluntary self-exemption because the two terms have different meanings.