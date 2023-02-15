Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the duly gazetted Bawku Naba – Gov’t

The government of Ghana has intervened in an ‘illegal’ enskinment of a rival overload of Bawku.

The King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, is reported to have enskinned a new chief for Bawku on Wednesday, February 15.

Government in a press release has condemned the act and reiterated that the current overload, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II remains the legally gazetted Bawku Naba.

The enskinment of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, according to government, poses a serious threat to national security and as such has directed the arrest of individuals involved.

The statement signed by Mr. Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister reads: “The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security.

“Government further re-iterates that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

“The Security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law.”