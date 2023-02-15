Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the duly gazetted Bawku Naba, any other person is illegal and will be arrested – Gov’t

The newly installed Bawku Chief, Naa Alhaji Seidu Abagre with the skin name Bawku Naa Kuluga II

Government has directed the security agencies to arrest any person who parades himself as the Bawku Naba beside the duly gazetted, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

This follows the purported enskinment of a new chief for the Mamprusi people, on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information and signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as “illegal and a threat to National Security.”

“Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.

“Any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly in accordance with law,” the statement added.

