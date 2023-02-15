DDEP: Are you a pensioner? – Ken Ofori-Atta confronts Oliver Barker at picketing grounds

There were some controversies at the Ministry of Finance during the eighth day of picketing by the Pensioner Bondholders Forum.

The convener of the #FixTheCountry campaign and leading member of the Arise Ghana Pressure Group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, was at odds with the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, while he was addressing the picketing group.

At a point in the minister’s address to the crowd, he expressed disappointment about why, despite the assurances, the pensioners could still picket and even invited an intruder, Mr. Vormawor Barker.

Oliver raised the issue of the mistrust of citizens in the government about the domestic debt exchange programme and the economic crisis facing the country.

Outraged by the comment, the minister asked, "Are you a pensioner?"

This prompted the convenor of the group Dr. Adu Annane to point at Mr. Vormawor indicating that he is not a member of the picketers and therefore should allow the minister to address them.

"Please, sir, you are not part of us," he pointed out to the activist.

Mr Vormawor was there to throw his weight behind the retirees' demands to get their bonds totally exempted from the programme.

Prior to the picketing, he in a tweet on Tuesday, February 14, called for about 50 Arise Ghana members to escort him and help amplify the demands of the pensioner bondholders.

"I need 50 people to join me show up for the pensioners tomorrow. Who is with me?" read his tweet.