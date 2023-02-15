Cervical cancer identified as a major killer of Ghanaian women – Dr Owusu-Afriyie

Dr Mrs Anita Owusu-Afriyie a medical officer in the Oncology Unit of the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) has described cervical cancer as the major killer of Ghanaian women “we, therefore, need to upscale preventive measures to reduce the mortality rate”.

She revealed that “it remains the leading cause of cancer mortality among women, and globally it is the third most common cancer that affects women. We need a concerted effort, increased public awareness, change of lifestyle, and regular screening”.

Dr Owusu-Afriyie stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office’s initiative: “Your Health! Our Concern!” platform at Tema.

“Your Health! Our Concern! is a public health advocacy platform initiated by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to explore the parameters of the four approaches to health communication: informative, educating, persuasive, and prompting.

Speaking on the topic: “Some cancers and how to prevent them,” Dr Owusu-Afriyie cautioned the young ones from becoming sexually active at an early age, which she said exposes females to a high risk of contracting cervical cancer.

“The high risk of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection that is persistent and ultimately leads to cervical cancer is higher in people who became sexually active before age 18 and in those who have had multiple sexual partners,” she said.

Dr Mrs Owusu-Afriyie said multiple sexual factors contributed to the risk factors of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the transmission was through sexual intercourse.

She also revealed that people, especially women who do not take good care of the female reproductive organ also were at high risk of contracting the disease.

On cervical cancer symptoms, Dr Mrs Owusu-Afriyie mentioned a brownish blood-like discharge from the reproductive organ which was very offensive due to the position of the cervix, bleeding after sex, and pain after sex.

She explained that having early menarche and late menopause meant that one would be having a longer period of menstruation adding that periods were based on oestrogen one of the main female sex hormones.

In addition to regulating the menstrual cycle, oestrogen affects the reproductive tract, the urinary tract, the heart and blood vessels, bones, breasts, skin, hair, mucous membranes, pelvic muscles, and the brain.

She stated that the oestrogens proliferate with cells such as fat cells to promote the growth of cancers and their spread.

On measures to reduce the risk associated with cervical cancer, Dr Mrs Owusu-Afriyie added that breastfeeding helps in reducing the risk, indicating that “when the baby is breastfeeding, the oestrogen level goes down giving the mother some form of protection.”

She advised women to undertake regular breast screening to aid early detection and treatment, stressing however that after doing a self-examination, one must visit the hospital for a clinical examination to help pick up any lump that might not be traced through the self-examination.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency said information was key concerning the health status of citizens in the country saying the “Your Health! Our Concern” platform would seek to propagate health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy in the country.

“We must all be concerned about the health of some other person in order to develop a healthy society,” he said.

Mr Ameyibor said GNA-Tema Regional Office has, therefore, created “Your Health! Our Concern” as a weekly health dialogue platform to serve as an effective communication channel for health professionals to educate the public on healthy practices and other general health challenges.

