DDEP: You’re not part of us – Dr. Adu Annane chase out Oliver Barker from picketing grounds

The convener of the #FixTheCountry campaign and leading member of the Arise Ghana Pressure Group, Oliver Barker Vormawor has clashed with Dr. Adu Annane Antwi, the convener of the Pensioner Bondholders at the Finance Ministry.

In a tweet on February 14, the activist called for about 50 Ghanaian youths to go along with him and help amplify the demands of the pensioner bondholders.

"I need 50 people to join me show up for the pensioners tomorrow. Who is with me?" read his tweet.

During the eighth day of picketing by the pensioners at the Ministry of Finance, Oliver Vormawor actually showed up with a section of the Arise Ghana members.

While the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta was addressing the crowd and expressing disappointment after the assurances, the pensioners continue to picket.

Mr Vormawor then raised the issue of the mistrust of citizens in the government about the domestic debt exchange programme and the economic crisis facing the country.

Outraged by the question, the minister asked, "Are you a pensioner?"

The confrontation compelled Dr. Adu Annane to ask Mr. Vormawor to step aside indicating that he is not a member of the group and for that matter should allow the minister to address them.

"Please, sir, you are not part of us," he pointed out to the activist.