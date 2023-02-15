Akufo-Addo’s government officials are collaborators of corruption - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has tackled his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in another post on social media.

This time around, he has accused the president and officials in government of being collaborators of corruption.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration is not only indifferent in the fight against corruption - they are collaborators,” part of a post on the Twitter page of John Dramani Mahama said on Wednesday, February 15

His comments come after the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame sent a letter to the Auditor General directing him to pull down the publication of the report of its audit in the Covid-19 expenditure of government.

According to ex-president John Dramani Mahama, the move is only meant to gag the auditor general and create the atmosphere for corruption.

“The Attorney General's letter to the Auditor General is clearly meant to silence him and create a conducive atmosphere for corruption to thrive,” Mahama alleged in his Twitter post.

In the defense of the Attorney General, he argues that the publication of the report by the Auditor General was premature.

In his letter, the Attorney General makes the case that the Auditor General should have waited for Parliament to deliberate on the issues before the publication was done.