UPSA releases academic research outputs for 4th Quarter 2022

The University of Professional Studies- Accra (UPSA) has over the years catalogued the research output of its faculty every quarter. The quarterly compilation is done by the University’s research and Consultancy Centre headed by Professor Joseph Tuffour.

The research outputs for the 4th quarter of the year 2022 was released on Tuesday February 13, 2024. By faculty, the most published papers came from the Management Studies with a total publication of 15, followed by Accounting and Finance with 14 papers. ICT and Communication and the Law faculties had five each for the 4th quarter.

On individual research outputs, Dr. Fred Awaah of the Department of Business Administration made an entry of 5 out of the total of 15 papers attributed to the Faculty of Management Studies earning him, the most published academic for the Department, Faculty and also the University for the 4th quarter 2022.

In second place is Dr. James Ntiamoah Doku of the Department of Banking and Finance who made a showing of three out of the total of five papers emanating from his department. In the third place were Dr. Albert Opoku Frimpong with two papers, Dr. Abdallah Abdul Mumuni,two papers and Ms Getrude Amorkor Amarh, also with two.

Names and Number of Publications by UPSA Academic Staff

No. Name of Staff Department Number of New Publications 1) Dr. Emmanuel Debrah Accounting 1 2) Dr. Isaac Ofoeda Accounting 1 3) Mr. Prince Yeboah Boateng Accounting 1 4) Mr. Baba Issah Ahamed Accounting 1 5) Mr. Michael Gift Soku Accounting 1 6) Ms. Salomey Osei Addo Accounting 1 7) Mr. Lexis Alexander Tetteh Accounting 1 8) Dr. Richard Amankwa-Fosu Accounting 1 9) Dr. Albert Opoku Frimpong Banking and Finance 2 10) Dr. Jabir Ibrahim Mohammed Banking and Finance 1 11) Mr. Ernest Sogah Banking and Finance 1 12) Mr. Freeman Christian Gborse Banking and Finance 1 13) Prof. Joseph Kwadwo Tuffour Banking and Finance 1 14) Dr. Abdallah Abdul-Mumuni Banking and Finance 2 15) Dr. Barbara Belladem Mensah Banking and Finance 1 16) Prof. Ibrahim Mohammed Banking and Finance 1 17) Dr. Abubakar Musah Banking and Finance 1 18) Dr. James Ntiamoah Doku Banking and Finance 3 19) Dr. Isaac Boadi Banking and Finance 1 20) Prof. Raymond Dziwornu Banking and Finance 1 21) Dr. Richard Agbanyo Banking and Finance 1 22) Dr. Frederick Doe Business Administration 1 23) Mrs. Dorothy Siaw-Marfo Business Administration 1 24) Dr. Mary Naana Essiaw Business Administration 1 25) Dr. Michael Mensah Business Administration 1 26) Dr. Rufai Haruna Kilu Business Administration 1 27) Prof. Emmanuel Selasi Asamoah Business Administration 1 28) Mr. Andrew Kweku Conduah Business Administration 1 29) Dr. Fred Awaah Business Administration 5 30) Dr. Helen Arkorful Business Administration 1 31) Dr. Dorcas Adomaa Addo Business Administration 1 32) Dr. Abdulai Munkaila Business Administration 1 33) Mr. Ernest Yayviah Marketing 1 34) Dr. Alexander Preko Marketing 1 35) Mr. John Paul Kosiba Marketing 1 36) Mrs. Yaa Amponsah Twumasi Marketing 1 37) Prof. Kofi Osei-Frimpong Marketing 1 38) Mr. Bismark Dzahene Quarshie Information Technology 1 39) Mr. Emmanuel Owusu-Oware Information Technology 1 40) Dr. Adwoa Sikayena Amankwa Communication Studies 1 41) Dr. Nii Okain Teiko Communication Studies 1 42) Dr. Ransford Kwaku Afeadie Communication Studies 1 43) Mr. Richard Dua-Ansah Private Law 1 44) Ms. Gertrude Amorkor Amarh Private Law 2 45) Mr. Kenneth Ohene-Manu Private Law 1 46) Mrs. Afia Agyemang Amponsah-Mensah Private Law 1 47) Dr. Eugene Ablade Oninku Private Law 1

Source: RCC, 2022-Quarter 4