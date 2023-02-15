I’m uncomfortable with 'tweets' of Gabby Otchere-Darko; he needs to slow down – Tutus Glover

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Titus Glover has called on Gabby Otchere-Darko to slow down on his many tweets on pertinent issues.

The appeal comes after tweets from Gabby Otchere-Darko provoked former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to describe him as disturbance.

Sharing his thoughts, Titus Glover has admitted that the tweets of Gabby Otchere-Darko make him uncomfortable.

According to him, the banter between the member of the ruling NPP government and the Chief Justice must be stopped immediately.

“I am not comfortable with the tweets of Gabby. The banter between Gabby and the former Chief Justice, for me, is equally not good. The words that she used, you could see that she was provoked because she sees herself as she has seen it all looking at her age.

“I will appeal to Gabby to slow down on these tweets, if possible to take himself out of these tweets all the time because he is making people more angry, he is making people more uncomfortable,” Titus Glover shared in an interview on TV3.

The former Tema East MP added, “Just as he has the choice to tweet, somebody also has the choice to respond but the banter that is going on is not comfortable to us. There is a situation on hand, how do we deal with it.”

On Tuesday, the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo stressed that she doesn’t have time to engage in verbal banter with Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Last Friday, the former Chief Justice joined members of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum to protest at the Minister of Finance to demand the exclusion of pensioners from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a series of posts, a cousin of President Akufo-Addo Gabby Otchere-Darko criticised Sophia Akuffo for joining the protest, insisting that the former Chief Justice erred.

“The former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, may mean well but she erred big time in her basic appreciation of the issues. Rather than asking the Govt for exemption at this late hour, why did she simply not 'exempt' herself from exchanging her original bond for the new one!

“For a former CJ to take up a noble cause such as she did but at such late hour when all was done and for all that publicity, she owed it to herself and her social standing to have understood the issues far better than what she exhibited last Friday. She is bigger than that,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in his tweets.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday when she joined the protest again, Sophia Akuffo described Gabby Otchere-Darko as a disturbance.

According to her, she won’t allow people like Gabby to decide for her.

“Is he a member of the government? He doesn’t decide for me what I need to do and what I do not need to do. It is as simple as that. I don’t have time for things like that, people like that are not important to me or to my life. He is a disturbance,” the former Chief Justice stressed.