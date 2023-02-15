IMF Resident Advisor assigned to BoG is an attempt to rescue banking sector — Prof. John Gatsi

Prof. John Gatsi

The Dean of the Business School of the University of Cape Coast School, Prof. John Gatsi has reacted to news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assigned a resident advisor to the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

According to him, the appointment of the Resident Advisor is not ordinary but an attempt to rescue the banking and financial sector from poor banking supervision.

“Ordinarily, members of the IMF family receive technical assistance to build relevant capacity. The appointment of resident advisor on banking supervision is not ordinary but an attempt to rescue the banking and financial sector from poor banking supervision, liquidity risk, and apparent fiscal dominance,” Prof. John Gatsi said in a post on Facebook.

He is of the view that the move will end the discriminatory supervision.

According to him, there will be strict regulatory and supervisory requirements where boardrooms will be inundated with tough regulatory environment and less politics.

Prof. John Gatsi is hoping that by the end of the three years advisory work, banking supervision with be strengthened and a culture of professionalism and independence in banking supervision will emerge.