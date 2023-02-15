Ransford Gyampo blasts lawless UG students

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

15.02.2023

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has reacted to the disturbances on campus on Tuesday, February 14.

Speaking to TV3 on the disturbances caused by some students, Prof. Gyampo hit out at the students, insisting their acts of lawlessness must not be entertained by the school.

“Some are saying the court has given an injunction so they are going to implement it, it is an act of lawlessness,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared.

Some students of UG clashed with the Police yesterday on campus.

In an official statement from the Police on Tuesday after the disturbances, it confirmed that 18 people had been arrested.

“The Police have today, Tuesday, 14th February 2023 arrested 18 people for disturbances on the University of Ghana campus.

"The Police have been able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored,” the Police statement noted.

According to the Police, the 18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university.

The Police added that all 18 suspects are in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

Meanwhile, security has since been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance.

The Police have given the assurance that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice.